Trump Addresses Congress, Vows to Plant an American Flag on Mars

By Staff, Agencies

In the longest on record Congressional address made by any US president yet, Donald Trump began his by declaring that “America is back.”

Democrats disrupted the speech, forcing House Speaker Mike Johnson to condemn the disruptions as a "breach of decorum" and direct the sergeant at arms to remove Democratic Congressman Al Green from Texas.

Amid the charged atmosphere, Trump announced that since taking office, he has imposed an immediate freeze on federal hiring, new regulations, and foreign aid.

Trump touted his decision to terminate what he calls the “ridiculous Green New Scam” and withdraw the US from the “unfair” Paris Climate Accord, the “corrupt” World Health Organization, and the “anti-American” UN Human Rights Council.

He claims to have ended Biden’s environmental restrictions, which he argues made the country “far less safe and totally unaffordable.” Highlighting another policy reversal, he declares, “Importantly, we ended the last administration’s insane electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto workers and companies from economic destruction.”

Trump also blamed former US President Joe Biden for allowing the price of eggs to “get out of control,” assuring the crowd, “We’re working hard to get it back down.” He emphasizes that a key priority of his administration is to “defeat inflation” by lowering energy costs.

Trump divulged he would take "historic action" to "radically expand production of critical minerals and rare earths" in the US, claiming he established the department of government efficiency and mentioned Elon Musk, who he claimed was "working very hard."

Regarding tariffs, the US President claimed the US had been "ripped off for decades," by nearly every nation on earth, reassuring this would not continue.

He vowed that tariffs will generate trillions of dollars and create "like we have never seen before" employment, while reiterating accusations against Mexico and Canada of allowing fentanyl to enter the US "at levels never seen before" and "killing thousands" of Americans.

“We pay subsidies to Canada [and] into Mexico … We’re not going to do it any longer,” he declared.

He then unveils plans to create a new Office of Shipbuilding in the White House, part of his administration’s broader effort to boost US shipbuilding and counter China’s dominance in the industry.

Shifting gears, Trump declares that he is “getting wokeness out of our schools and out of our military;” he revealed issuing an executive order that prohibits public schools from "indoctrinating" students with "transgender ideology."

He detailed how Congress would adopt legislation permanently prohibiting and criminalizing sex modifications on minors and signed an executive order threatening to withdraw government funds from hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to people under the age of 19.

Regarding Greenland, Trump declared the US would "get Greenland- one way or the other," adding that his administration would also "reclaim" the Panama Canal.

Moreover, he announced that he is asking Congress to fund a “Golden Dome Missile Defense Shield” to protect the US, an initiative formerly known as the Iron Dome for America.

He ended the address by claiming it was time the US took its destiny into its own hands, vowing to lead the country to create “the freest, most advanced, most dynamic and most dominant civilization ever to exist on the face of this earth.”