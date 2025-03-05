Please Wait...

Imam Khamenei Donates Fund to Release Needy Prisoners

folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei donated 40 billion rials to a charity organization that collects money for the release of needy prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes.

The charity organization launches annual appeals in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to raise money for the release of needy prisoners serving sentences for committing unintentional crimes.

The funds raised by the organization are used to pay Diyya [blood money] to the victim or heirs of the victim that the prisoners have harmed unintentionally.

In Islamic Sharia law, Diyya is the financial compensation paid to the victim or heirs of a victim in the cases of murder, bodily harm or property damage. It is an alternative punishment to Qisas [equal retaliation].

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marks the most special of all occasions for Muslims. It is a time for contemplation, devotion and remembrance of God. Tending to the welfare of the less fortunate members of the community and giving to the poor are among important practices in the holy month.

 

Iran ramadan ImamKhamenei

