Pakistan’s Bannu Cantonment Attack: 11 Killed, 22 Injured in Explosive-Laden Vehicle Assault

By Staff, Agencies

At least 11 people, including five women and four children, lost their lives, and 22 others were injured after terrorists attempted to storm Bannu Cantonment in Pakistan using explosives-laden vehicles on Tuesday evening.

Security personnel intercepted the attackers at the entrance, where the militants detonated the vehicles before engaging in a fierce gun battle. Six attackers were killed in the ensuing shootout, while additional security forces, including SSG commandos, were deployed to secure the area.

According to official sources, militants fired RPGs and grenades, and the explosions caused several houses and a mosque to collapse, trapping multiple people under the debris. Rescue operations are underway to retrieve victims.

A faction of the outlawed Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, Jaish-i-Fursan Muhammad, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, though this claim remains unverified.

The wounded, including 10 security personnel, were transported to local hospitals, while an emergency was declared in all medical facilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, paying tribute to security forces and mourning the loss of innocent civilians. He vowed that terrorists targeting civilians during Ramadan would not be spared.

The attack is the latest in a series of militant assaults in Bannu, following deadly incidents in October, November and February, which resulted in the loss of multiple security personnel.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an inquiry into the attack, while security forces remain on high alert to prevent further threats.