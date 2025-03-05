Australia Braces for Rare Cyclone as Alfred Threatens Eastern Coast

By Staff, Agencies

Australia is on high alert as Tropical Cyclone Alfred barrels toward its densely populated eastern coast, prompting emergency warnings, school closures, and preparations for severe flooding.

Forecasters predict that Alfred will make landfall near Brisbane on Friday morning, marking the first cyclone to hit the region in over 50 years.

The storm is expected to unleash destructive winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous storm surges along a 300-kilometer [186-mile] stretch of coastline spanning Queensland and New South Wales.

Brisbane authorities estimate that nearly 20,000 homes are at risk of flooding, with many residents scrambling to prepare. Some are filling sandbags or securing their properties, while others are being urged to evacuate.

"We are planning for significant rainfall that will lead to inundation, isolation, and potential evacuations," warned emergency services commissioner Mike Wassing.

Despite the warnings, thrill-seeking surfers have taken to the ocean, eager to ride massive 5-meter [16-foot] waves generated by the approaching storm.

"Surfers rarely get a chance to ride such waves in Byron Bay," said local resident Jim Regan. "You really have to be dedicated to paddle into such an angry ocean."

The Queensland government has ordered the closure of over 700 schools, while major airlines Qantas and Virgin have canceled flights. Gold Coast International Airport is set to shut down entirely on Wednesday afternoon.

Cyclone Alfred initially appeared to be weakening at sea but abruptly changed course toward the mainland, with wind gusts forecasted to reach 155 km/h [96 mph]. If it makes landfall at high tide, it could trigger a life-threatening storm surge.

"This is a clear sign that due to global warming, tropical cyclones may be expanding beyond their traditional range," said Iftekhar Ahmed from the University of Newcastle.

As a result of the storm, major events—including two Australian rules football matches, the Gold Coast Festival of Golf, and Australia’s largest triathlon—have been postponed or canceled.

With climate change increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, officials are urging residents in affected areas to act swiftly and prioritize safety.