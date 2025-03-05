China Defies Trump’s Tariffs, Warns US Against Economic War

By Staff, Agencies

China has struck back at US tariff hikes, vowing to retaliate if Washington continues escalating trade tensions.

In response to President Donald Trump’s renewed tariffs on Chinese, Canadian and Mexican imports, Beijing has imposed its own duties on key US exports and expanded trade restrictions.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian issued a firm warning: “If the US insists on waging a tariff war, trade war, or any other kind of war, China will fight till the end.”

He emphasized that “the Chinese people have never feared threats, nor bowed to hegemony or bullying. Trying to pressure China into submission is a grave miscalculation.”

The State Council Tariff Commission of China has introduced a 15% tariff on US imports including chicken, wheat, corn and cotton, along with an additional 10% duty on soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits and dairy goods.

China’s Ministry of Commerce also announced that 15 American companies will be added to its export control list, restricting Chinese firms from selling dual-use technology and equipment to them. Additionally, Beijing has:

Blocked lumber imports from the US,

Suspended permits for three US companies exporting soybeans, and

Launched an anti-dumping investigation into fiber optic imports.

According to Alfredo Montufar-Helu of the China Center for the Conference Board, Beijing’s response is "a strategic and targeted approach, aimed at hitting industries most critical to Trump’s political base."

As the trade dispute escalates, tensions between the world’s two largest economies continue to mount, with neither side showing signs of backing down.