’Israeli’ Military Restricts Soldiers’ Social Media After Oct. 7 Resistance Op.

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" Occupation Forces [IOF] have imposed stricter restrictions on soldiers' social media activity following revelations that Hamas used their online posts to gather intelligence ahead of the October 7 operation targeting the “Nahal Oz” military base.

During the operations, 53 IOF soldiers were eliminated and 10 were captured. An investigation found that photos shared by occupation forces before and after their deployment at the base allowed the Palestinian resistance to identify key locations, including surveillance cameras, generators, and patrol routes.

Captured IOF soldiers admitted that Hamas had built training models of “Nahal Oz” using this intelligence.

In response, the IOF has banned photography inside military facilities, enforced stricter penalties for violations and expanded security restrictions to more personnel. Soldiers in sensitive positions will be prohibited from using social media and public filming of military events will be limited.

The probe also revealed significant failures in the base’s security, as soldiers were not warned before the operation and security protocols did not account for resistance rocket fire or the protection of unarmed personnel. Military drills for ground assaults had reportedly not been conducted for years.

Further investigations confirmed that Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad successfully deployed around 5,000 fighters in a coordinated offensive against occupation forces and settlements near Gaza.

Despite intelligence reports, the IOF failed to recognize the imminent operation, as it was preoccupied with threats from Iran and Hezbollah. However, the inquiry did not examine political decisions behind the military’s failure.

There are growing demands within the apartheid "Israeli" entity for an independent investigation into the failures of October 7. Such a probe would typically be led by a senior “Supreme Court” justice with broader powers to summon witnesses and collect evidence.

However, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the idea, claiming it would be "politically biased". His refusal has sparked clashes between settler families and Knesset security personnel.

On October 7, the Palestinian resistance launched a historic operation near Gaza, targeting military bases and illegal settlements. According to "Israeli" sources, at least 1,180 settlers and soldiers were killed, while 252 prisoners—including occupation troops and foreign nationals—were taken captive.