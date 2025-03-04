- Home
Hamas Rejects ’Israel’s’ Demand for ‘Full Demilitarization’ of Gaza, Says Disarming ’A Red Line’
By Staff, Agencies
The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has rejected "Israel’s" demand for the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.
Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said disarming was a “red line” for all resistance groups in the besieged territory.
The Hamas official made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday, shortly after "Israel" said its condition to move on to the second stage of the January ceasefire deal is the “full demilitarization” of Gaza.
“Any talk about the resistance’s weapons is nonsense. The resistance’s weapons are a red line for Hamas and all resistance factions,” Zuhri said.
Hamas has already said any further release of "Israeli" captives will only be possible after the two sides engage in the second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations.
"Israel" accepted Hamas’ longstanding negotiation terms under the truce, which began on January 19.
The three-phase ceasefire agreement called for the two sides to hold indirect talks to hammer out the details of further exchanges.
It was planned that during negotiations on the second phase a permanent ceasefire would be established and "Israeli" forces would make a complete withdrawal as the remaining captives are freed.
