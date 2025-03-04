- Home
Indian Worker Shot Dead in Jordan Trying to Enter ’Israeli’-Occupied Territories
By Staff, Agencies
An Indian man from the southern state of Kerala has been fatally shot by Jordanian security forces while allegedly trying to illegally enter the "Israeli"-occupied territories in search of employment opportunities.
The incident took place on February 10, five days after the victim, named Thomas Gabriel Perera, 47, from Thumba in the southern Indian state of Kerala, traveled in a group of four people to Jordan on tourist visas.
Another person named Edison, 43, who was Perera’s companion and from Thumba, also sustained injuries by gunshot but regained consciousness days later in a Jordanian medical facility and was deported to India on February 28 after facing legal proceedings.
Thomas and Edison, fishermen turned autorickshaw drivers, were promised high-paying jobs in "Israeli" occupied territories by an Indian in Jordan.
According to family sources, they received a letter from the Indian Embassy in Amman, which said, “Thomas and another person were trying to cross the Jordan border at Karkak district illegally.
The security forces warned them, but they didn’t listen. Guards shot and killed Thomas on the spot, then sent his body to a local hospital.
The letter from Pradeek Kumar, attaché at the Embassy, said Indian officials will be visiting the hospital to verify the identity of Thomas.
The Indian Embassy confirmed on Sunday that it had learnt of the "sad demise of an Indian national in unfortunate circumstances.”
