Third Student Expelled from Columbia’s Barnard College Over Pro-Palestinian Activism

By Staff, Agencies

A third student has been expelled from Columbia University’s Barnard College for pro-Palestinian activism, nearly ten months after disciplinary proceedings began.

According to the Columbia University Apartheid Divest [CUAD] Defense Working Group, the student was expelled for allegedly protesting the university’s investments in what activists describe as "genocide" and for participating in the occupation of Hind’s Hall.

Barnard, which is part of Columbia, has now become the first university to expel students over the war on Gaza.

This marks the first expulsion of a Columbia student specifically for involvement in last spring’s protests. It follows the expulsions of two other students last week for demonstrating during a class in January.

The expulsion came a day after Columbia was informed that a federal task force—formed under President Donald Trump’s executive order on combating anti-Semitism—would be visiting the university alongside nine others. The task force claims to be investigating allegations that universities have failed to protect Jewish students and faculty from discrimination.

The CUAD Defense Working Group suggests the expulsion is tied to the task force’s visit, stating, “Rather than engage with students or divest, Barnard has rushed to satisfy the US Department of Justice by sanctioning and expelling students.”

The expelled student had faced multiple suspensions since April last year, including for a private social media post in September. The final disciplinary decision was handled by a single employee from Barnard’s office for student intervention, without input from faculty familiar with the students.

Critics have accused Columbia and other institutions of subjecting students to prolonged disciplinary proceedings instead of allowing them to continue their education.

The first two expulsions triggered student protests, including a February 26 sit-in outside the Barnard dean’s office.

Nearly 100 students participated, and Barnard’s leadership reportedly threatened mass arrests before ultimately granting amnesty to demonstrators and agreeing to discuss reversing the expulsions.

However, CUAD claims that Barnard later undermined negotiations by attempting to alter the agreed terms. Talks remain stalled.

More than 122,000 people have signed a petition calling for the expelled students to be reinstated.

Barnard’s vice president reiterated in a statement that she could not comment on individual student records but defended the decision, stating: “Expulsion is always an extraordinary measure, but so too is our commitment to respect, inclusion, and the integrity of the academic experience.”

Since taking office in June 2023, Barnard’s president, Laura Rosenbury, has overseen the suspension of 55 students in connection to pro-Palestinian protests.