Hamas: ’Israel’ Cannot Use Siege and Starvation to Blackmail Palestinians
By Staff, Agencies
A senior Hamas official has reaffirmed that the occupying "Israeli" entity cannot coerce Palestinians through tactics such as siege and starvation, emphasizing that the weapons of the resistance are non-negotiable.
Sami Abu Zuhri strongly condemned "Israel’s" decision to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza and to close key relief crossings, labeling the measures as "a war crime."
"The occupying 'Israeli' entity’s threats of blockade and starvation will not intimidate us and hold no weight. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to derail the ceasefire agreement and impose new negotiations, which is entirely unacceptable," he stated.
Abu Zuhri further stressed that the only way for the remaining "Israeli" captives to be released is through adherence to the ceasefire, asserting that no amount of pressure can force their release.
"The resistance’s weapons are a red line that will never be up for discussion or negotiation. We will not accept disarmament in exchange for Gaza’s reconstruction or the entry of humanitarian aid," the Hamas official declared.
"Israel" halted aid shipments just hours after the expiration of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange deal, while also obstructing negotiations for the next phase.
Earlier, Netanyahu’s office announced that "as of this [Sunday] morning, the entry of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will be halted."
