Lebanon’s Speaker Berri: No Trade-Off Between Aid, Reconstruction and Weapons

By Al-Ahed News

Speaker of the Parliament of the Lebanese Republic, Nabih Berri, warned that the aggressive policies of the far-right government in "Israel" reaffirm its expansionist ambitions rather than inspire any sense of security.

"The aggressive policies of 'Israel’s' far-right do not reassure anyone; on the contrary, they reaffirm the occupation’s relentless pursuit of its expansionist plans," Berri stated.

He revealed that the occupation has not stopped at seizing five border hills but has gone further, creating a new territorial reality. "The 'Israeli' occupation has extended beyond the five hills—it has re-established a militarized border strip that encroaches one to two kilometers into Lebanese territory. This effectively means the emergence of a new occupied zone along Lebanon’s southern border."

In an interview with Al-Diyar newspaper, Berri stressed that Lebanon is closely monitoring these developments and will not allow new facts to be imposed on the ground. "Any attempt to alter the border situation demands a unified national stance. The international community must take responsibility and act to stop these repeated violations of Lebanese sovereignty."

Reconstruction Will Not Come at the Cost of Sovereignty

On the issue of reconstruction and international aid, Berri made it clear that Lebanon will not accept any political or military conditions attached to assistance.

"Lebanon will not allow aid to be used as a bargaining chip to impose conditions—whether concerning the resistance’s weapons north of the Litani or any other internal matter," he asserted.

He emphasized that rebuilding what was destroyed by "Israeli" aggression must be a national priority, with Lebanon seeking international support while firmly safeguarding its sovereign rights and refusing to compromise on its core national principles.

"Israel’s" Regional Interference and the Plan to Divide Syria

Berri also warned that "Israel" is not limiting itself to Lebanon but is actively working to interfere in Syria’s internal affairs.

"‘Israel’ is not just seeking to impose new realities in Lebanon—it is also meddling in Syria’s internal structure, exploiting sectarian sensitivities and claiming to protect certain communities, like the Druze, to serve its own agenda," he cautioned.

The Speaker commended Lebanese leader Walid Jumblatt for taking a strong stance against these destabilizing efforts, highlighting that Jumblatt's unwavering position on national and strategic matters—especially regarding the resistance and rejection of the "Israeli" occupation—remains unchanged.

Proposed Amendments to the Electoral Law

Turning to domestic affairs, Berri indicated that while amendments to the election law are being considered, they will not be drastic. One key proposal under discussion is the introduction of two preferential votes in the upcoming electoral framework.

This amendment, he explained, would allow voters to select one candidate from their sect and another from a different sect, a move designed to reduce sectarian polarization and promote greater political pluralism.

Aoun’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: A Step Toward Economic Support

Discussing the visit of Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to Saudi Arabia, Berri expressed optimism about the potential for securing Saudi economic assistance.

He noted ongoing discussions regarding possible Saudi investments in Lebanon and underscored the Kingdom’s historically supportive stance toward Lebanon.

Berri expressed hope that the Lebanese government would succeed in strengthening direct ties with Riyadh—whether through ministers, institutions, or official channels—ensuring positive economic repercussions for the country.