UN: M23 Rebels Abduct Over 130 Hospital Patients in DR Congo

By Staff, Agencies

The UN Human Rights Office [OHCHR] has reported that at least 130 sick and wounded men were abducted from two hospitals in the eastern city of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo [DR Congo], by M23 rebels.

According to OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani, the militants stormed CBCA Ndosho Hospital, seizing 116 patients, and took 15 others from Heal Africa Hospital last Friday night. The rebels accused the abducted individuals of being affiliated with the DR Congo army or the pro-government Wazalendo militia.

"It is deeply distressing that M23 is snatching patients from hospital beds in coordinated raids and holding them incommunicado in undisclosed locations," Shamdasani said, calling the act "arbitrary and abusive." She urged the rebels to immediately release the abductees and allow them to resume medical treatment.

The abductions follow recent tensions between the M23 and the Congolese army. The group threatened to "hunt" DR Congo soldiers after accusing them of carrying out a "terrorist attack" at an M23 rally in Bukavu last Thursday, which left at least 11 people dead and 65 injured.

M23 has yet to address the abduction allegations but claimed that Congolese soldiers and their allies have been attacking Banyamulenge villages in South Kivu Province.

Since January, escalating violence in eastern DR Congo has resulted in the deaths of approximately 7,000 people. Armed groups, including the M23, continue to battle for control over the mineral-rich region, which holds valuable resources like gold and diamonds.

Despite international sanctions and African-led peace efforts, the M23 has expanded its territory, capturing Bukavu last month after taking control of Goma.

The Congolese government has accused Rwanda of backing the M23—an allegation supported by UN experts and Western nations such as the US, Belgium and the UK. However, Rwanda has denied any involvement, stating that its troops are deployed only along its border for security purposes.