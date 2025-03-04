- Home
“Israeli” Ground Forces Conduct Deepest Invasion Yet into Syria
By Staff, Agencies
In a significant escalation, “Israeli” ground forces have conducted their “deepest invasion” into the Syrian territory to date, targeting areas in the southwestern provinces of Quneitra and Dara’a.
The incursion took place on Tuesday, merely hours after “Israeli” airstrikes near the coastal city of Tartus, farther upwards toward the Arab country’s northern side.
The occupation troops advanced into several areas within the provinces with the support of helicopter airdrop and armored convoys.
The incursion focused on Tel al-Mal in Dara’a and the town of al-Mashara in Quneitra. Local sources reported that “Israeli” units had infiltrated a military site in Tel al-Mal, located on the outskirts of Quneitra’s provincial capital, where they conducted search before withdrawing.
Observers and Syrian sources have said the development has marked the farthest that the “Israeli” entity has advanced into Syria since 1967, when it occupied the country’s Golan Heights.
The invasion, they say, has even surpassed the “Israeli” November 2024-present escalated deadly aggression against Syria amid which foreign-backed militants overthrew the country’s democratically-elected government.
Prior to the incursion, “Israeli” warplanes had launched airstrikes targeting a Syrian air defense battalion near Tartus.
The new Syrian administration’s media outlet confirmed the attacks, noting that while material damage had occurred, no casualties were reported.
