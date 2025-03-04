- Home
Iran, Qatar Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Regional Cooperation
By Staff, Agencies
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, met with Qatari officials in Doha to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.
In a post on X on Monday, Gharibabadi stated that during his one-day visit, he held talks with Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi.
The discussions focused on enhancing Iran-Qatar cooperation and exploring ways to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties.
Additionally, Gharibabadi visited Qatar’s National Human Rights Committee, where he agreed with its chair on the importance of experience-sharing between the human rights institutions of both nations.
Iran and Qatar have enjoyed close relations, particularly since 2017, when Tehran extended its full support to Doha amid a regional blockade imposed by several Arab states. Qatar has also played a key mediating role in regional affairs, including issues concerning Iran.
Recent reports indicate that both countries aim to expand their trade volume to $1 billion annually, reflecting the growing economic partnership between Tehran and Doha.
