Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran, Qatar Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Regional Cooperation

Iran, Qatar Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Regional Cooperation
folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, met with Qatari officials in Doha to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

In a post on X on Monday, Gharibabadi stated that during his one-day visit, he held talks with Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi.

The discussions focused on enhancing Iran-Qatar cooperation and exploring ways to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties.

Additionally, Gharibabadi visited Qatar’s National Human Rights Committee, where he agreed with its chair on the importance of experience-sharing between the human rights institutions of both nations.

Iran and Qatar have enjoyed close relations, particularly since 2017, when Tehran extended its full support to Doha amid a regional blockade imposed by several Arab states. Qatar has also played a key mediating role in regional affairs, including issues concerning Iran.

Recent reports indicate that both countries aim to expand their trade volume to $1 billion annually, reflecting the growing economic partnership between Tehran and Doha.

Iran qatar

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran, Qatar Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Regional Cooperation

Iran, Qatar Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Regional Cooperation

8 hours ago
Iran Summons Turkey’s Ambassador Over FM’s Remarks on ’Israel’

Iran Summons Turkey’s Ambassador Over FM’s Remarks on ’Israel’

10 hours ago
Imam Khamenei Highlights Quran’s Guidance on Countering Arrogance

Imam Khamenei Highlights Quran’s Guidance on Countering Arrogance

one day ago
Iran Reminds Region About Trump-Zelensky Encounter

Iran Reminds Region About Trump-Zelensky Encounter

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 04-03-2025 Hour: 06:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot