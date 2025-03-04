- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israel” Opens Gates of Hell: Cutting off Electricity, Water to Gaza after Blocking Aid
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” occupation authorities are planning to cut off water and electricity to the Gaza Strip, and renew the push to displace the population from northern Gaza to the south, according to “Israeli” broadcaster Kan 11.
The plan by the government is part of a strategy to apply "maximum pressure on the Gaza Strip and Hamas".
It follows the blocking of aid from entering the Gaza Strip on Sunday after the end of the first phase of the ceasefire deal.
The move, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, comes after Hamas demanded that the apartheid entity moves to the second phase of the deal as previously agreed.
The second phase includes a definitive end of the war, an “Israeli” withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of the remaining “Israeli” captives.
Despite officially halting the fighting, the “Israeli” army has repeatedly violated the truce, launched air strikes and shot at Palestinians since the ceasefire began on 19 January.
The blockade of aid was announced by “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday.
“Israel's” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the decision as an "important step in the right direction," adding in another statement that the next step in the war in Gaza will be cutting off the electricity and water and "opening the gates of hell on Gaza with a powerful, deadly and quick attack".
Comments
- Related News