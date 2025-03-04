James Harrison, “Man with the Golden Arm” Who Saved 2.4 Million Babies, Dies at 88

By Staff, Agencies

James Harrison, an Australian man whose rare blood plasma helped save 2.4 million newborns, has passed away at the age of 88, his family announced on Tuesday.

Harrison, a retired railway clerk, died on February 17 in a nursing home on the central coast of New South Wales, according to his grandson, Jarrod Mellowship.

Over six decades, Harrison made 1,173 plasma donations, earning him the title of the world’s most prolific blood plasma donor in 2005, as recognized by Guinness World Records.

Though he had an aversion to needles, he continued donating until he was required to stop in 2018 at the age of 81.

Dubbed the “Man with the Golden Arm” by the Australian Red Cross Blood Service, Harrison's plasma contained a rare antibody known as anti-D, which is used to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn [HDN].

This condition occurs when a mother’s immune system attacks her unborn child’s red blood cells due to an incompatibility between their Rh blood types. His donations contributed to injections that have protected millions of babies from the disease.

Harrison’s own daughter and grandsons benefited from the anti-D treatment, underscoring the personal impact of his generosity.

It is speculated that he developed high concentrations of the antibody following a life-saving blood transfusion he received during major lung surgery at age 14.

Inspired by this experience, he began donating blood as soon as he turned 18.

Lifeblood, the national agency responsible for blood donations in Australia, noted that only 200 anti-D donors support 45,000 mothers and babies each year.

Lifeblood CEO Stephen Cornelissen praised Harrison’s legacy, describing him as a humble yet deeply committed donor who believed that anyone could make a difference.

Born in Junee, New South Wales, Harrison is survived by his sister, Margaret Thrift, his daughter, two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.