Libya Denies Reports on Accepting Palestinian Refugees from Gaza

folder_openLibya access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Libya’s Government of National Unity has denied claims by Western media that it is willing to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza, reaffirming its stance that Palestinians have the right to live with dignity on their own land.

A statement from the prime minister’s media office “categorically denies” a report published by American Thinker, which alleged that Libya was prepared to take in 100,000 to 200,000 refugees from Gaza.

The statement dismissed the report as “completely fabricated” and noted that its author, Jerome Corsi, lacks credibility and has a history of publishing misleading information.

Libya reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and rejected any claims suggesting otherwise.

The report follows calls by former US President Donald Trump to “take over” Gaza and resettle its population, a proposal widely condemned by the Arab world and other nations as a form of ethnic cleansing by "Israel."

 

