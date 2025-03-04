- Home
Kim Jong Un’s Sister Warns of Escalation Over US Military Presence
By Staff, Agencies
Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has warned of “high-profile” provocations in response to the arrival of a US aircraft carrier in South Korea and other US military activities.
She condemned these actions as part of the “confrontation hysteria” of the US and its allies.
In a statement carried by North Korean state media, she accused Washington of demonstrating its “most hostile and confrontational will” toward Pyongyang.
She suggested that North Korea is considering strategic measures to counter the US military presence, potentially signaling upcoming missile tests or other military actions.
The warning follows the arrival of the USS Carl Vinson in South Korea, a deployment meant to reinforce US-South Korea military ties. North Korea has historically viewed such moves as direct threats and often responds with weapons tests.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry dismissed Kim Yo Jong’s remarks as propaganda aimed at justifying Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions.
Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in rekindling diplomacy with Kim Jong Un. However, analysts say Kim is currently focused on strengthening ties with Russia, including supplying arms for its war in Ukraine. Any return to negotiations with the US may depend on North Korea’s future strategic calculations.
Kim and Trump previously held three summits from 2018-2019, but talks collapsed over disagreements on US sanctions against North Korea.
