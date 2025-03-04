Iran Summons Turkey’s Ambassador Over FM’s Remarks on ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has summoned Turkey’s ambassador in Tehran following recent comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in which he accused Iran of interfering in regional affairs.

An assistant to the Iranian foreign minister addressed the issue on Monday, stressing that Turkish officials should refrain from making inaccurate statements or unfounded analyses that could strain bilateral relations.

He emphasized that Iran and Turkey share common interests and face sensitive regional conditions, necessitating cautious and constructive dialogue.

During the meeting, the Iranian official underscored that the greatest threat to regional stability comes from the ongoing aggression and expansionist policies of the Zionist entity.

He urged Muslim countries to focus their efforts on countering "Israel’s" crimes against Palestinians and other nations in the region, including Syria.

Turkey’s ambassador reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to maintaining good relations with Iran and expressed the need for increased cooperation to confront shared threats.

Fidan, who previously served as Turkey’s intelligence chief, recently told Al Jazeera that Iran’s regional policies were “very dangerous,” arguing that while they may have brought Iran some benefits, they come at a high cost.

He warned that supporting groups in other countries could invite similar actions against Iran, stating, “People who live in glass houses should not throw stones.”

Fidan also called for an end to regional power struggles, asserting that neither Arabs, Turks, Kurds nor Iranians should seek dominance over others.

In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei pointedly asked, “But what about 'Israel'?”