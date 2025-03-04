- Home
China Responds to Trump’s Tariffs
By Staff, Agencies
China quickly responded to the latest US tariffs on Tuesday by imposing 10%-15% increases on import duties for various American agricultural and food products, while restricting exports and investments for 25 US companies.
The additional 10% tariff, which US President Donald Trump warned of last week, took effect at 05:01 GMT on March 4, bringing the total tariff to 20%.
In response to the latest US tariffs, China will impose an additional 15% duty on American chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, along with a 10% tariff on soybeans, sorghum, pork, beef, seafood, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products starting March 10, according to a statement from the finance ministry.
“The US' unilateral tariff measures seriously violate World Trade Organization rules and undermine the basis for economic and trade cooperation between China and the US,” China's Commerce Ministry said in another statement.
Early last month, Trump imposed new tariffs on major trading partners—Canada, Mexico, and China—on February 2.
The tariffs included a 25% levy on most exports from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10% on Chinese goods, on top of existing duties.
This move, justified by claims of a national emergency linked to illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking, threatens significant disruptions in industries ranging from agriculture to automotive manufacturing and energy. The tariffs are expected to increase costs for US consumers and businesses.
China condemned new tariffs imposed by Trump and vowed to take “corresponding countermeasures” to protect its interests. The Ministry of Commerce expressed strong dissatisfaction and stated it would file a complaint with the World Trade Organization [WTO].
