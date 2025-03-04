Hamas: 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Sole Way to Free ‘Israeli’ Captives

By Staff, Agencies

The senior official in Hamas Resistance Movement, Osama Hamdan, censured “Israel” for seeking to resume aggression against Gaza and evade the ceasefire deal, saying the only way to secure the release of Israeli captives is to start phase two of the truce agreement.

“We affirm that the only way to release the prisoners of the occupation is to adhere to the agreement and to immediately enter negotiations to start the second phase, with the occupation committing to fulfilling its obligations,” Hamdan said on Monday.

He further stated “The occupation is pushing to return matters to square one and to overturn the agreement, through alternatives it proposes such as extending the first phase, or creating an intermediate phase.”

Hamdan said “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his entity “bear full responsibility for obstructing the agreement.”

The official said there were “blatant attempts by the occupation to evade the agreement.”

“Despite the ceasefire deal, the Netanyahu occupying entity seeks to resume aggression against our people,” he said.

He condemned “Israeli” violations during phase one, which include 210 aerial breaches, preventing the displaced from returning, martyring 116 Palestinians, delays in Palestinian releases, and blocking trade and humanitarian aid.

“Israel” blocked entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza after the first phase of the ceasefire deal ended with no agreement on a second phase.

Dozens of trucks carrying aid for the Palestinians remain stranded at the Rafah border in Egypt after “Israel” blocked entry into Gaza.

The “Israeli” occupation has routinely and repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement, including through blocking the entry of tents, mobile homes and items of necessity.

“The occupation violated the agreement by not allowing the entry of 50 fuel trucks per day,” Hamdan said, pointing out that “The occupying entity has only allowed the entry of 15 mobile homes out of the agreed 65,000.”

In parallel, he mentioned that “The entity has blocked the entry of construction and finishing materials needed to rebuild hospitals.”

Meanwhile, Hamdan reaffirmed Hamas’ commitment to the implementation of the second phase.

The Hamas official also said the unconditional support by the United States for the “Israeli” entity threatens regional peace and global security.

"International security and stability are now threatened in light of the absolute American support for the occupying entity, and the international silence regarding the occupation's aggression, which threatens to resume its genocidal war against our people."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hamdan called on the international community to pressure “Israel” into allowing vital aid into Gaza.

The initial phase of the Gaza ceasefire ended without progress, despite negotiations in Cairo.

The ceasefire includes three six-week phases aimed at aiding humanitarian efforts, releasing captives, and withdrawal of “Israeli” troops.