Trump Halts US Military Aid to Ukraine After Heated Clash with Zelensky

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine following a tense confrontation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the White House last week, a move that further strains relations between the two allies.

A White House official confirmed the decision on Monday, stating that Trump is reassessing US assistance to ensure it aligns with his push for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The White House has not disclosed the scope of the aid freeze or how long it will last, while the Pentagon also declined to provide details. Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky’s office and the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from US lawmakers, particularly Democrats. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned the move, warning that it could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin to intensify his military aggression against Ukraine.

The suspension follows Trump's growing frustration with Zelensky, especially after the Ukrainian leader was quoted in an Associated Press report saying that the end of the war is “very, very far away.” Trump denounced the remark on Truth Social, calling it “the worst statement that could have been made” and warning that US support would not continue indefinitely.