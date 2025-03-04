The Path to American Authoritarianism: How Democracy Erodes

By Mohammad Hamoud

Lebanon – In recent years, political scholars and analysts have raised urgent alarms about the erosion of democratic norms in the United States, particularly under the leadership of President Donald Trump. As Steven Levitsky and Lucan A. Way argue in their Foreign Affairs article, The Path to American Authoritarianism, Trump’s actions mirror patterns of democratic decline observed in other countries. Authoritarianism rarely emerges overnight. Instead, it creeps in gradually, through the weakening of institutions, attacks on political opponents, and the erosion of public trust in democracy itself.

The Urgency of the Democratic Crisis

Trump’s election in 2016 triggered a vigorous defense of democracy from the American political establishment. However, his return to power in 2024 has been met with striking indifference. Many politicians, media figures, and business leaders who once viewed him as a democratic threat now dismiss those concerns as overblown, claiming that democracy survived his first term. Yet this complacency is dangerously misplaced. Democracy in the United States is in greater peril today than at any time in modern history, with the country teetering on the edge of a new form of authoritarianism.

This essay explores the erosion of democratic norms and the rise of competitive authoritarianism in the United States, drawing on Levitsky and Way's framework.

The Erosion of Democratic Norms

One of the defining features of authoritarianism is the erosion of democratic institutions. Trump’s attacks on the media, judiciary, and electoral process have eroded public trust in democracy's core pillars. For example, his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 and 2024 elections have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the electoral process. By delegitimizing elections, Trump has laid the groundwork for potential manipulation and control over future electoral outcomes.

Undermining the Judiciary and Checks and Balances

Trump has also targeted the judiciary, frequently attacking judges who ruled against him by calling them so-called “judges” and questioning their legitimacy. Such rhetoric undermines the judiciary’s independence and erodes public confidence in the rule of law. This playbook—undermining checks and balances on executive power—is a hallmark of authoritarian leaders.

The decline in U.S. democratic institutions is reflected in Freedom House’s global freedom index, which dropped from 92 in 2014 to 83 in 2021, ranking the US below Argentina and tying it with Panama and Romania—a clear sign of eroding constitutional checks and balances. Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election and block the peaceful transfer of power violated a fundamental democratic principle, yet neither Congress nor the judiciary held him accountable. The Republican Party even renominated him for president in 2024.

The Threat of a Second Term

Trump’s second term is poised to be more authoritarian than his first. Initially, his inexperience and lack of a loyal team allowed establishment Republicans and technocrats to constrain him. This time, however, Trump commands a Republican Party purged of dissenting voices, and he has made clear his intention to govern with loyalists. The result could be a breakdown of liberal democracy, characterized by the erosion of free and fair elections, broad protections of civil liberties, and full adult suffrage.

Competitive Authoritarianism: A New American Reality

The United States is unlikely to descend into outright dictatorship with sham elections and imprisoned opposition. Instead, it risks sliding into competitive authoritarianism—a system where elections remain multiparty and opposition forces are legal, but the incumbent abuses state power to tilt the playing field in their favor. Leaders like Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an in Turkey, and Narendra Modi in India have adopted this model.

Under competitive authoritarianism, the formal structure of democracy remains intact, but the system is fundamentally unfair. Incumbents use state machinery to attack rivals, co-opt critics, and reward allies. Elections are fiercely contested, and incumbents may occasionally lose, as seen in Malaysia in 2018 and Poland in 2023. However, the competition is far from equal.

Weaponizing the State Against Opponents

One of the most alarming signs of democratic backsliding is the weaponization of state power to target political opponents. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to use the federal government as a tool for revenge and retaliation during a second administration. He has explicitly pledged to prosecute political rivals, including former President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former Republican Representative Liz Cheney. This rhetoric signals a dangerous shift toward authoritarian governance, where the justice system is no longer impartial but instead serves as a weapon against dissent.

A Chilling Precedent

The weaponization of government power is not just a theoretical concern—it has already been observed in past administrations. Critics argue that using law enforcement to retaliate against political opponents undermines the rule of law and sets a chilling precedent for future administrations. For example, the systematic targeting of political rivals, as Trump has promised, would erode public trust in the impartiality of federal agencies and further polarize the nation.

Broader Implications for Democracy

The broader implications of weaponizing the state are profound. Media outlets critical of the administration could face defamation lawsuits or regulatory crackdowns, while businesses supporting opposition groups might encounter heightened tax scrutiny or lose government contracts. Universities and other institutions could also face punitive funding cuts or regulatory retaliation, creating a chilling effect on dissent across society.

Conclusion: Defending Democracy

The election of Donald Trump has reignited serious concerns about the future of American democracy. His actions and rhetoric align with authoritarian tendencies, as evidenced by his attacks on democratic institutions, threats against political opponents, and efforts to undermine civil liberties. Drawing parallels with other nations experiencing democratic decline highlights the significant threat his presidency poses to the United States’ democratic fabric.

History shows that democracy is not self-sustaining—it requires active defense. Without a concerted effort to confront creeping authoritarianism, the nation’s democratic institutions may degrade beyond repair.