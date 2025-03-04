’Israeli’ Forces Murder Palestinian in Jenin as UN Warns of West Bank Onslaught

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" forces have murdered a Palestinian during a raid on Jenin, as the Tel Aviv regime continues its large-scale assault on the occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday, "Israeli" forces handed over the body of the martyred Palestinian to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, according to Al Jazeera. No further details were provided. Earlier, armored "Israeli" military vehicles stormed Jenin as part of the ongoing offensive.

The Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank remains a primary target of the occupying entity’s aggression. Meanwhile, "Israeli" forces also shot and wounded at least four other Palestinians near Nablus, including a 13-year-old child who was struck in the chest by live fire.

Now in its 43rd day, the offensive by the occupation forces has claimed the lives of at least 27 Palestinians in Jenin and its refugee camp. The assault has also displaced residents and caused widespread destruction, with around 120 homes completely demolished and dozens more damaged.

On Monday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk voiced concern over Tel Aviv’s escalating military aggression in the occupied West Bank. Speaking before the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, he condemned the use of tanks, airstrikes, forced evictions and settlement expansion, calling "Israel’s" actions a violation of international law.

Meanwhile, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, a Palestinian governmental body opposing settlement expansion, reported that "Israeli" forces and settlers carried out 1,705 attacks in February alone. Of these, 1,475 were conducted by "Israeli" forces, while settlers were responsible for 230. The majority of these attacks were concentrated in Nablus [300], followed by Al-Khalil [“Hebron”] [267] and Ramallah [263].

The report further revealed that "Israeli" forces carried out 79 demolition operations, destroying 156 structures, including 109 inhabited homes.