’Israeli’ Airstrikes Hit Air Defense Battalion Near Syria’s Tartus

By Staff, Agencies

In yet another act of aggression against Syria, "Israeli" military aircraft have targeted an air defense battalion near the strategic western port city of Tartus.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA], the strikes hit the outskirts of Tartus on Monday night, though there were no immediate reports on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Syrian Civil Defense teams and military specialists were dispatched to assess the situation and locate the exact sites of the attacks.

A local television channel reported that the aerial assault struck an air defense battalion in the coastal city, while the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted that a large explosion had shaken Tartus port, with unidentified aircraft heard overhead at the same time.

"Israeli" military spokesman Avichay Adraee confirmed the attack, stating that entity forces had targeted a military site in Qardaha town. Syrian sources reported that the strikes hit three former Syrian army assets: a radar station north of the town, a weapons depot, and a berth near the Mediterranean port.

Since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s government on December 8, 2024, militant factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have taken control, and "Israel" has ramped up airstrikes against military installations, facilities, and arsenals belonging to Syria’s now-defunct army.

"Israel" has faced widespread condemnation for violating the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and taking advantage of the country’s instability following Assad’s downfall.

The United Nations had maintained a force of about 1,100 troops to patrol the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights since the 1973 Arab-"Israeli" War.

However, "Israel" has been accused of exploiting the chaos to expand its control over Syrian territory.