’They’re Going to Kill Me!’: Elon Musk Fears Being Assassinated

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk has expressed concerns that he might be "assassinated" if he reveals too much about his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aimed at combating corruption within the US government.

In a February 28 interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Tesla CEO Elon Musk talked about being attacked by mainstream media (MSM) and receiving online death threats.

During US President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the 53-year-old was seen seemingly making a Nazi salute to the Republican crowd.

When asked about how he was coping with the backlash, Musk told Rogan it was "stressful."

"They actually want to kill me," Musk admitted. "They say so online. There are Reddit forums where they don’t just want to kill me, they want to desecrate my corpse."

Rogan continued by questioning why people wanted him dead.

Musk then shared that two men had attempted to assassinate him before he became involved in politics.

"Before I supported Trump, there were two guys who traveled to Austin to kill me. One guy thought I put a chip in his head."

"They’re making it sound like if you kill me, you’re a hero. What they’re doing is evil," he said.