Algerian, Tunisian President to be Absent from Emergency Arab Summit

By Staff, Agencies

Tunisian President Qais Saeid announced on Monday that he will not be personally present at the emergency Arab summit, which will be held in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday, to oppose Trump's threats to expel the Palestinians from Gaza.

President Saeid appointed Mohammad Ali al-Nafti as head of Tunisian delegation for Arab summit; minister to hold talks with foreign counterparts.

According to a statement by the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the summit will discuss the latest developments in occupied Palestinian territories, aiming to reach a unified Arab position that supports and aligns with the Palestinian people's struggle for rights.

The Tunisian statement affirms that it will renew its "firm and supportive stance on these rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty over the entire land of Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital."

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune also said he would not be able to attend the summit in Cairo and asked Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf to attend on his behalf, citing "imbalances and shortcomings that marred the preparations for this summit.