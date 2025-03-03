Hamas Hails ‘Heroic Haifa Operation’ As Natural Response to ’Israeli’ Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad have hailed a retaliatory anti-"Israel" operation in the north of the 1948 occupied territories.

In a statement released on Monday, Hamas said, “This operation comes as a natural response to the ongoing crimes of the occupation against our people in the West Bank, Gaza, and al-Quds.”

Those crimes, the Hamas statement said, included the “escalating killings, destruction, and forced displacement in the refugee camps of the northern West Bank.”

Hamas also condemned "Israel" for the “ongoing suffocating siege on Gaza, the projects aimed at emptying the Jordan Valley of Palestinians, and the continued desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Two people were reportedly killed and six others injured, two of them in critical condition, during a stabbing incident at the central bus terminal on the Histadrut Boulevard in the city of Haifa on Monday.

"Israeli" forces killed the person who conducted the operation.

Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes as "Israeli" forces mistakenly shot at an "Israeli" settler, believing him to be one of the attackers.

Hamas pledged in its statement to persist in resistance until land and sanctities are liberated, occupiers are expelled, and an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital is established.

In a similar statement, the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad praised the “heroic operation” in Haifa.