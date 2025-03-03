Detainee Khaled Al-Abdallah Killed in ’Israel’s’ Megiddo Prison

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian detainee organizations announced the death of a Palestinian detainee in the "Israeli" Megiddo prison, Khaled Mahmoud Qassem al-Abdallah, with the organizations reporting grave human rights violations inside the prison.

The lawyer of the Commission of Detainees' Affairs said that all the Palestinian prisoners she visited were brought to visitation with their legs and hands tied, and the prison wardens did not leave their side at all.

She said that the wardens rushed her interviews, allowing just 15 minutes per detainee, hindering open communication and lawyer's understanding of detainee conditions.

Among the prisoners the lawyer spoke to is Kamal Ibrahim Zarifeh, a 68-year-old from Nablus, who suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, hemorrhoids, prostate infections, and scabies, which prevent him from sleeping.

Zarifeh said that he suffers "from several illnesses, the most difficult of which is currently hemorrhoids.

"My stomach is hardened, and I suffer from severe constipation due to poor food quality, which consists solely of starches—no vegetables, fruits, or soups. Our food is just rice and chickpeas," he said.

The commission noted that he was arrested on August 13, 2024, was sentenced to administrative detention for 6 months, which was renewed for an additional 6 months.