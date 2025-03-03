Lebanese President Heads to Saudi Arabia for First Trip Abroad

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is visiting Saudi Arabia on Monday for his first official trip abroad since assuming office earlier this year, the presidency announced.

Aoun was elected on January 9, bringing an end to a political deadlock that had left the presidency vacant for over two years amid Lebanon's severe economic and political turmoil.

"President Joseph Aoun left Rafic Hariri International Airport for Riyadh," accompanied by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, the presidency said in a statement.

It is worth noting that relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia have been tense for years. In 2016, Riyadh suspended $3 billion in military aid to the Lebanese army.

"During my visit, I will seek, if possible, to reactivate military aid," Aoun told Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat in an interview on Friday.

The president stated that he selected Saudi Arabia as his first destination due to its "historic ties" with Lebanon and its influence as both a regional and global power.

Aoun voiced hopes of "building normal economic ties", saying Lebanon could align with "Vision 2030" -- Riyadh's initiative to diversify its economy beyond oil.

Also noteworthy, Aoun was invited to urgent Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday by Egyptian President al-Sisi.