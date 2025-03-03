At Least Two “Israelis” Killed, Several Injured in Op in Occupied Haifa

By Staff, Agencies

Two “Israelis” have reportedly been killed and six others injured, two of them in critical condition, during a stabbing incident in the city of Haifa in the northern part of the "Israeli" occupied Palestinian territories.

According to reports, the person behind the anti-'Israeli' operation that took place at the central bus terminal on the city’s “Histadrut” Boulevard was also killed by "Israeli" forces.

Earlier reports had pointed to the death of one and wounding of four others as a result of the incident, which was met with immediate gunfire from "Israeli" forces.

Initial reports had also indicated that two individuals had carried out the operation. However, "Israeli" forces have yet to confirm whether a second suspect was involved, and "Israel" is leading a search operation.

Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes as IOF mistakenly shot at an illegal "Israeli" settler, believing him to be one of the attackers.

Emergency medical teams from the entity's "Magen David Adom" [MDA] transported the wounded to the city’s "Rambam" Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed that several of those injured were in serious condition, while one remained in moderate condition.

The incident comes amid the entity's continued deadly and destructive escalation throughout the occupied West Bank.