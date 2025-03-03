US War Department Halts Offensive Cyber Ops Against Russia

By Staff, Agencies

CNN revealed that a senior US official announced that Washington has suspended operations and planning for offensive cyber operations against Russia.

The suspension is “a major blow,” the official said, especially since planning for such operations takes time and research to carry out.

“The concern,” the official said, underlining that the pause on offensive cyber operations against Russia will make the US more vulnerable to potential cyberattacks from Moscow, which has a formidable cadre of hackers capable of disrupting US critical infrastructure and collecting sensitive intelligence.

The pause in operations and planning from US Cyber Command, the military’s offensive and defensive cyber unit, comes as the Trump administration has sought a broader détente with Russia three years into Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday, throwing the US-Ukraine relationship into uncertainty.

A senior military official said that “Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment nor discuss cyber intelligence, plans, or operations. There is no greater priority to Secretary Hegseth than the safety of the warfighter in all operations, to include the cyber domain.”