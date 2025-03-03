Imam Khamenei Highlights Quran’s Guidance on Countering Arrogance

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, said the Holy Quran contains divine guidance about how to deal with the world's arrogant powers.

On the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan, Imam Khamenei had a meeting with a number of distinguished and international scholars and reciters of the Holy Quran during a gathering titled "Communion with the Quran."

During the meeting, held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah of Tehran on Sunday, the Leader emphasized the individual and societal need for the curative teachings of the Quran.

"The Quranic community should act in such a way that the spiritual springs of the Book of God flow into the hearts, minds, and consequently the behavior and actions of all people," he stated.

After listening for more than two and a half hours to the recitations of Quran reciters and the collective recitation and tawashih of Iranian and foreign groups, Imam Khamenei congratulated the attendees on the blessed month of Ramadan, describing it as the grand and true Eid for the believers. He praised God for the ongoing rise in the number of reciters in the country, adding that the community's need for the inexhaustible sources of the Quran to address various problems is a serious and real necessity.

In explaining the individual needs for the divine book, the Leader stated, "The cure to all of humanity’s spiritual and moral ailments – such as envy, stinginess, cynicism, laziness, selfishness, hedonism, and the prioritization of personal interests over the collective good – lies within the Quran. "

The Leader stated that, in terms of internal societal relationships, one must look to the Quran to tackle social issues, including social justice, which is the second most important matter in Islam after tawhid [monotheism].

Imam Khamenei described the Holy Quran as a clear and precise guide in the field of international relations, asserting that the Iranian nation has no issues with other nations. However, he noted that it currently faces a broad front of infidel or hypocritical arrogant powers.

The Leader emphasized that the Holy Quran provides guidance on how to deal with such entities at different stages, indicating when to communicate, when to collaborate, when to respond forcefully, and when to take up arms, Khamenei.ir website reported.

The Leader explained that accurately reciting and attentively listening to the Quran can help alleviate all human ailments, adding that when the Quran is recited and heard properly, it fosters a sense of motivation for righteousness and salvation within an individual.

Citing a verse from the Holy Quran, the Leader articulated that the purpose of the Prophet's recitation of the noble verses includes: purification, signifying the healing of all spiritual and emotional afflictions; the teaching of the Book, which refers to the education of the overall framework of individual and social life; and the imparting of wisdom, which involves providing knowledge about the truths of the universe.

He further added that recitation is a prophetic task, and that reciters are essentially carrying out the work of the Prophet [PBUH].

He noted that one of the key functions of proper recitation is to transform Quranic concepts into widely accepted ideas, emphasizing the impact of the Quran through its recitation in tarteel manner. In explaining the correct meaning of tarteel, he elaborated that tarteel is a spiritual matter, which entails recitation with comprehension, contemplation, and pauses.

Imam Khamenei highlighted the significance of grasping the meanings behind recitation, stating: "Today, in comparison to the early days of the Revolution, our reciters have a good familiarity with the concepts of the divine words. However, the comprehension of the meanings of the verses must expand to the general public."

Referring to the impressive Quranic productions in the country, he added, "Fortunately, the country has made rapid progress in the field of the Quran. In contrast to the period before the Revolution, when the Quran was neglected and its recitation was confined to a few individuals, today we have numerous talented and distinguished reciters across the country, even in small towns and some villages."

Imam Khamenei expressed hope that by observing these delicate points, the spiritual essence of the Quran would flow into the hearts, minds, and actions of the people