US Envoy Traveled to Switzerland for Nord Stream Talks

By Staff, Agencies

US Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell made multiple unofficial visits to Switzerland to discuss restarting the Nord Stream gas pipeline, according to the German newspaper Bild.

The report indicates that the proposed deal would involve the US serving as an intermediary for the transport of Russian gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Furthermore, Bild claims that there are plans to restore and reconstruct Nord Stream to enable the shipment of "green" hydrogen from Finland to Germany.

The report highlights that while the US government will not be directly involved in the deal, American investors intend to take part.

According to Bild, German government sources stated they were unaware of Grenell's meetings in Switzerland. Grenell himself did not confirm his involvement in the negotiations.

The Financial Times reported, citing sources, that US investors are pushing a proposal to activate Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

The British daily suggested that the never-used route between Russia and Germany might potentially be used as leverage in the ongoing Ukraine peace talks.

Matthias Warnig, the former executive director of the Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 operator, is reportedly arranging the deal. Unidentified US investors are backing the idea in a "once unthinkable move that shows the breadth of [US President] Donald Trump's rapprochement with Moscow," the publication claimed.

According to FT, Warnig's proposal involves US businesspeople reaching out to the White House as part of back-channel efforts to negotiate peace in Ukraine. Reports say a US-led investor consortium has outlined a post-sanctions agreement with Gazprom, the owner of Nord Stream 2.