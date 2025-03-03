Please Wait...

Wildfires in The Carolinas Prompt a State of Emergency

By Staff, Agencies

Wildfires erupted in North and South Carolina, forcing residents to evacuate some areas in the American states on Sunday.

Emergency workers continue to battle the fires, making progress in containing a fire in the Carolina Forest area, after dry conditions and gusty winds preceded the wildfires, which spread in both states.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency to support first responders, keeping a burning ban in effect. Evacuation orders were also lifted in the Myrtle Beach area by late afternoon.

Additionally, more than 175 fires burned 17 km2 of land in the state, and no injuries were reported as of Sunday morning and no structures were destroyed by the blaze.

However, in North Carolina, evacuations for the town of Tyron in Polk County remained in effect.

The fires have burned about 2 km2 in the county with no containment, according to the Polk County Emergency Management/Fire Marshal's office.

So far, officials are yet to give a reason behind any of the dozens of fires.

