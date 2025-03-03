Iran Reminds Region About Trump-Zelensky Encounter

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei advised regional countries to learn lessons from the US president’s humiliating treatment of his Ukrainian counterpart, stressing that security is an endogenous matter that may not be tied to outsiders.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s humiliating behavior toward Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at a heated exchange in the White House on February 28, Baqaei said at a press conference on Monday that the encounter demonstrated that security is an endogenous concept.

The Iranian spokesman called on regional countries to rely upon their own capabilities to ensure stability in the region, stressing that the nations should not pin their hopes on any third parties to create security.

Baqaei stated that Iran has always followed the principled policy of excluding outsiders from internal security.

He also warned that the US’ policies are an alarming sign of return of the international politics to the 19th century, when power ruled relations among governments.

Zelensky’s meeting with Trump in Washington, DC, ended abruptly after the two leaders clashed in a heated exchange over the Russia-Ukraine war.

At the Oval Office on Friday, Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, berated Zelensky for being “disrespectful” and not thanking the US enough for its support.

As the Ukrainian president left the White House shortly after the verbal match, Trump took to the Truth Social media app, which he owns, to write that Zelensky was not “ready for peace if America is involved”.