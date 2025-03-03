- Home
’Israeli’ Forces’ Tear Gas Suffocates Baby in Jenin
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continued their military operations across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, injuring civilians and causing extensive damage to residential areas.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that a three-month-old infant was hospitalized after the IOF fired tear gas in her direction at the entrance of Jenin refugee camp.
The IOF withdrew from the "Al-Rabee" building near the camp, leaving behind widespread destruction in residential apartments. Troops later repositioned in multiple locations within the Jabriyat neighborhood.
The occupation's forces have been reinforcing its presence in Jenin and its camp while conducting widespread raids and arrests across various parts of the West Bank.
In Qalqilya, a 45-year-old man was shot by occupation forces near the separation wall in the town of Habla, south of the city. The man was transferred to the hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, in Tulkarm, the IOF escalated their ongoing assault, setting fire to residential homes in the al-Manshiya neighborhood of the Nur Shams refugee camp.
For the 35th consecutive day, the IOF have continued their large-scale offensive in Tulkarm and its refugee camp and for the 22nd day in Nur Shams. The attacks have involved intensified home raids, forced displacements, and the systematic destruction and burning of Palestinian homes.
