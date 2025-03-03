Allies for Sale: How US Foreign Policy Became Transactional

By Mohamad Hammoud

The recent conflict between the United States and Ukraine over rare earth minerals has exposed a troubling side of US foreign policy—one that prioritizes economic and strategic self-interest over democratic values and security commitments. The deal forces Ukraine to hand over 50% of its rare earth minerals to the US without offering any security guarantees in return, a move that not only undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty but also highlights the exploitative and coercive nature of the Trump administration’s approach.

Furthermore, the humiliating treatment of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during his visit to the White House illustrates the Trump administration’s disdain for diplomacy and its lack of commitment for allies.

Ukraine’s Strategic Importance and the One-Sided Mineral Deal

Ukraine is rich in critical resources like lithium, titanium, and rare earth elements—materials essential for high-tech devices, military equipment, and renewable energy. Historically, access to such resources has been a major geopolitical concern, and the US, which relies on China for 70% of its rare earth imports, is eager to secure alternative sources to reduce its dependence on Beijing. The Trump administration saw Ukraine’s mineral wealth as an opportunity to strengthen America’s position in the global supply chain.

However, instead of fostering a fair partnership, the Trump administration imposed a deal that is strikingly one-sided. Under the terms of the agreement, Ukraine must deposit 50% of its mineral revenues into a Reconstruction Investment Fund, jointly controlled by both nations, to support its economic development. But the deal provides no military assistance or security guarantees, which Ukraine desperately needs as it battles the Russian army.

The Humiliation of Zelensky: Diplomacy Turned Power Play

The White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy was far from a diplomatic engagement; it was a public display of power imbalance and humiliation. Upon Zelensky’s arrival, Trump mocked him for not wearing a formal suit, sarcastically remarking, “Oh, you’re all dressed up.” This condescending attitude set the tone for an increasingly hostile exchange. White House Correspondent Brian Glenn further ridiculed Zelensky, questioning why he did not wear a suit, as if his attire was more significant than the ongoing war in his country.

What was intended to be a signing ceremony for the US-Ukraine mineral deal quickly descended into a heated confrontation. Trump accused Zelensky of "gambling with World War III" and at one point even asked him to leave the White House. Vice President JD Vance added to the hostility, calling Zelensky disrespectful. The meeting ended in disarray, with no formal agreements signed, and Ukraine’s delegation was dismissed unceremoniously. This debacle not only embarrassed Ukraine on the world stage but also reinforced Trump’s disregard for the country’s struggles.

The hostility that defined the recent White House meeting did not arise in a vacuum but was the culmination of a series of escalating tensions. First, Trump openly labeled Zelensky a dictator, a remark that not only alienated the Ukrainian leader but also undermined Ukraine’s legitimacy on the world stage. Then, without any prior coordination with Kiev, Trump held meetings with Russian officials, signaling a shift in US priorities that left Ukraine sidelined. The most contentious demand came when Trump insisted that Ukraine hand over 50% of its rare earth minerals to the US as part of the deal. Initially, Ukraine resisted these exploitative terms, but under immense diplomatic and economic pressure, Kiev was forced to concede. This coercion is emblematic of Trump’s foreign policy—a pattern of strong-arming allies into lopsided agreements while offering little in return.

The Absence of Security Guarantees: A Dangerous Precedent

Perhaps the most alarming aspect of this agreement is its complete lack of US security guarantees for Ukraine. In previous years, the United States has been a key supporter of Ukraine in its defense against Russia, providing military aid, intelligence support, and diplomatic backing.

However, the Trump administration’s refusal to include security commitments in the minerals deal marks a significant shift in US foreign policy that extend beyond the Russia-Ukraine war. It sends a troubling message to US adversaries and allies alike: the United States may only support its allies if there is something tangible to gain in return. Notably, this approach does not seem to apply to the state of Israel, which has historically received unwavering US support regardless of reciprocal benefits.

Furthermore, this shift suggests that US foreign policy is increasingly dictated by the personal interests and moods of its leaders rather than consistent principles. For example, the Obama administration signed the Iranian nuclear deal, aiming to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, while the Trump administration withdrew from it, reportedly to appease Israel and its allies.

Similarly, the Biden administration has invested billions of dollars in supporting Ukraine during its war with Russia, emphasizing a commitment to defending democracy and sovereignty. In contrast, Trump’s approach appeared to align more closely with Russia, allegedly influenced by personal grievances and political interests, including his contentious relationship with Zelensky.

A Pattern of Betrayal in Trump’s Foreign Policy

This mistreatment of Ukraine isn’t an outlier—it’s part of a broader pattern in Trump’s foreign policy. From demanding NATO countries “pay up” for protection, to sidelining allies in favor of negotiating with adversaries like Russia and North Korea, Trump’s approach has consistently been transactional and profit-driven. Even his impeachment in 2019 over pressuring Zelensky for political favors in exchange for military aid fits this pattern. Ukraine, once again, is being treated as a bargaining chip, not a valued ally.

Conclusion: Exploitation Over Support

The Trump administration’s handling of Ukraine is a masterclass in how not to conduct foreign policy. By coercing Ukraine into unfair minerals deal without offering security guarantees, Trump has reduced an ally to little more than a resource supplier for US interests. The public humiliation of Zelensky only underscores the administration’s disregard for diplomacy and respect between allies. Beyond Ukraine, this approach weakens America’s credibility on the global stage and sends a chilling message to other nations relying on US support: You’re on your own.