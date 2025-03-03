Arab Countries Condemn ‘Israel’s’ Decision to Block Humanitarian Aid into Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Arab states have strongly condemned "Israel’s" decision to halt the entry of all humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip as a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and international law.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, “The Kingdom condemns and denounces the decision by the 'Israeli' occupation entity to halt humanitarian aid to Gaza, using it as a tool of blackmail and collective punishment.”

Similarly, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that it “strongly condemns 'Israel’s' decision to block humanitarian aid and close crossings used for relief efforts.”

The ministry asserted that “these actions blatantly violate the ceasefire agreement, international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and all religious principles.”

Egypt stressed that “there is no justification, condition, or rationale that permits the use of starvation and siege as a weapon against innocent civilians, particularly during [the Muslim fasting month of] Ramadan.”

Cairo urged the international community to “fulfill its responsibilities to end all unlawful and inhumane practices targeting civilians and to condemn attempts to use innocent lives for political leverage.”

Additionally, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of "Israel’s" decision to cut off aid into Gaza, terming it a “blatant breach of international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians during war.”

The ministry’s spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said, “'Israel's' decision represents a grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and risks reigniting the conflict in Gaza,' emphasizing that “'Israel' must end its use of starvation as a weapon against Palestinians and innocent civilians, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.”

For its part, the Qatari Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its “categorical rejection of 'Israel’s' use of food as a weapon of war in Gaza and the starvation of civilians,” calling on the international community to pressure "Israel" into ensuring the safe, sustainable and unobstructed entry of aid into all parts of Gaza.

Hamas, in response to the aid suspension, called the move “cheap blackmail, a war crime, and a blatant coup against the ceasefire agreement.”

The Palestinian resistance group urged mediators and the international community to “pressure the 'Israeli' occupation and stop its punitive and immoral actions against more than 2 million people in Gaza.”