Supporting Kiev: Britain Announces New Coalition, Canada May Send Troops

By Staff, Agencies

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his country is considering all possible options and is not ruling out sending troops.

His comments came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new “coalition of the willing” to secure Kiev’s positions should a peace deal with Moscow be reached.

During an emergency summit in London on Sunday, following Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s disastrous trip to Washington, Starmer emphasized the necessity for the EU and other sponsors to step up and take a leading role in supporting Kiev. While acknowledging that some nations have little to contribute, he insisted that those willing should act with urgency.

“Not every nation will feel able to contribute, but that can’t mean that we sit back. Instead, those willing will intensify planning now with real urgency. The UK is prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air, together with others,” Starmer told the press.

When asked whether Canada would consider deploying troops, Trudeau said that any scenario was possible.

“Canada has looked at the ways it can best help, and as I said a few days ago, everything’s on the table,” Trudeau said, insisting that his country “has been one of the strongest countries in support of Ukraine from the beginning.”

As an example of Canada’s leadership in supporting Kiev, Trudeau highlighted a joint effort with the UK and Poland under which they have “provided military training to over 44,000 Ukrainian troops” since 2015 – an average of roughly 4,400 per year.

He also cited “almost $20 billion” in “multifaceted assistance” to Kiev. However, Germany’s Kiel Institute estimates Ottawa’s total contribution at around $8.6 billion, making it the fifth-largest individual state donor after the US, Germany, the UK, and Japan.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded with amusement to Trudeau’s remarks, questioning whether Canada even has enough troops to protect its own borders – apparently referencing US President Donald Trump’s running joke about absorbing Canada as the 51st state.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that European troops would only be deployed once the situation on the ground is deemed safe for them. He proposed a temporary month-long “truce in the air, on the seas, and on energy infrastructure” – an idea that Moscow has previously denounced as a Western ploy to rearm and bolster Kiev.