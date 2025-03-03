Top US Official Suggests Zelensky May Have to Step Down

By Staff, Agencies

The US so-called “National” Security Advisor Mike Waltz confirmed that Washington is unsure whether Vladimir Zelensky is the right man to lead Ukraine at this juncture.

In remarks to CNN, Waltz argued that Friday’s tumultuous spat between the Ukrainian leader, US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance indicated that Zelensky may not be ready to talk peace.

When asked by Dana Bash on Sunday to share his view of Zelensky, Waltz said that “it’s unclear whether President Zelensky, particularly after what we saw on Friday, is ready to transition Ukraine to an end to this war, and to negotiate and have to compromise.”

He noted that it is Trump’s conviction that both Kiev and Moscow would have to make concessions in order to stop the bloodshed.

According to the “national” security advisor, during the US president’s meeting with Zelensky on Friday, “it did not appear to us that [he] was ready to go to peace.”

When pressed by a CNN presenter as to whether the White House wanted Zelensky to step down, Waltz clarified that Washington wants to see a leader in Kiev who can “deal with the Russians and end this war”.

The official added that “if it becomes apparent that President Zelensky’s either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in his country, then I think we have a real issue on our hands.”