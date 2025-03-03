Yemen Warns ‘Israel’, US: We’re Watching Gaza; Enemies Lined Up in the Crosshairs

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement issued a stern warning against further United States-backed "Israeli" military aggression against the Gaza Strip, pledging the Arab Peninsula country’s readiness to escalate actions against US interests in the region.

Hazem al-Asad, a member of Ansarullah's Political Bureau, asserted that the movement was "prepared to engage in a comprehensive war targeting US interests in the region" if the aggression persisted.

He cautioned the United States against supporting or protecting the occupation entity in its assaults on Gaza or any aggression towards Yemen.

Echoing the stance, Nasr al-Din Amir, another high-ranking Ansarullah official, has said, "Eyes are watching Gaza, and fingers are on the trigger."

He emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces’ missiles, drones, and all military units were in full readiness, asserting, "We have proven ourselves in previous tests."

"Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed that his regime would continue to attack Yemen, citing the threat it poses to "Tel Aviv’s" maritime supply sources.

He has also emphasized cooperation with the United States, assuring that the entity would act with "strength, determination, and sophistication" against the already impoverished nation.

Yemen, however, dialed down its strikes after conclusion of a ceasefire agreement expected to end the “Israeli” war, which took effect in January.