“Israeli” Raids Martyr Several Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas Warns over Fate of Captives

By Staff, Agencies

At least four Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza as “Israel” has resumed its aggression on the besieged territory hours after the first phase of the fragile ceasefire agreement came to an end.

The Gaza ministry of health said on Sunday that “Israel’s” airstrikes on “various parts of the territory” have martyred four people and injured six people since this morning.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” occupation army said in a statement that its forces have carried out an air strike in northern Gaza targeting people it suspected of “planting an explosive device” near its soldiers.

Reports said earlier that a drone attack on the northern town of Beit Hanoon martyred at least one person and injured another.

The military said it will “continue to operate in order to eliminate any threat posed to the ‘citizens’ of ‘Israel’” and its forces.

Under the ceasefire deal that took effect on January 19, “Israel” had largely halted its airstrikes on Gaza.

The deal had also facilitated the release of dozens of “Israeli” captives and hundreds of Palestinian detainees and abductees.

“Israel” said it wanted an extension of the first stage for the exchange of “Israeli” captives, alive and deceased, in return for the continued release of Palestinian detainees.

Hamas, however, ruled out that approach and instead called for the second phase as originally planned.

“Extending the first phase in the manner proposed by the occupation is unacceptable to us,” Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told CNN.

He said “Tel Aviv” “aims to recover its captives while maintaining the possibility of resuming aggression against the Gaza Strip, which contradicts the terms of the agreement.”

The second phase was to include a permanent end to “Israel’s” military aggression, a full withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza and the release of around 60 remaining captives held by Hamas.

There are thought to be 24 “Israeli” captives still alive in Gaza.

“Israel” also stopped the entry of all goods and supplies into the coastal enclave on Sunday and warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas doesn’t accept a proposal to extend the truce deal.