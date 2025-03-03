Hamas Calls for Mobilization to Al-Aqsa Mosque During Month of Ramadan to Thwart “Israeli” Plans

Translate by Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, extended its heartfelt congratulations and blessings to the Palestinian people, both inside and outside the homeland, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning, March 1, 2025, Hamas congratulated "the heroic resistance fighters, the freed detainees—both men and women—who regained their freedom in the Flood of Free deal, the steadfast prisoners who defied their jailers, the wounded and detainees, as well as the families of the martyrs, the injured and the captives, along with the broader Arab and Islamic nations."

The movement stressed the importance of unity, solidarity and cooperation, urging that the days and nights of the holy month of Ramadan be "filled with its noble values—adherence to principles, sacrifice, patience, steadfastness and the defense of our land and holy sites, with Al-Quds [‘Jerusalem’] and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque at their heart."

Hamas also called on the Arab and Islamic nations to make this holy month "a time to embody the values of support, solidarity, righteousness and kindness, showing empathy and compassion, and working to heal the wounds of our people in Gaza. The nation must act as one body—when one limb suffers, the entire body responds with pain and fever—especially as Gaza endures the complete absence of the basic necessities of life."

The statement further emphasized that the holy month of Ramadan is "an opportunity for our nation—its leaders, peoples, organizations, scholars and humanitarian and charitable institutions—to take serious and effective action in all fields to support the steadfastness of our people in Gaza and the defenders of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is crucial to thwart the occupation and its supporters in their attempts to kill, starve and displace our people, erase the landmarks of their land and sanctities, and undermine their national cause of liberation and return."

Hamas urged "the masses in the West Bank, Al-Quds and the occupied interior to mobilize all their strength during this blessed month by heading to Al-Aqsa Mosque, performing religious rituals, and maintaining a presence there." The movement called on people to make "the days and nights of Ramadan a time of devotion, steadfastness, and resistance against the enemy and its settlers, standing in defense of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa until they are liberated from the filth of occupation."

Additionally, Hamas called on "our people across the world to take meaningful action throughout Ramadan, organizing widespread initiatives and solidarity activities with their brethren in Gaza, the West Bank, and occupied Al-Quds. They must share in their suffering and aspirations, standing as one in the struggle for the liberation of our land and the right of return."