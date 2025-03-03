IRG Cmdr.: True Promise 3 to Be Carried Out on Schedule

By Staff, Agencies

A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] announced that the third phase of the "True Promise" operation will be carried out at the designated time, following the successful execution of its first and second phases.

The deputy coordinator of the IRG, Brigadier General Ali Fazli, reaffirmed the commitment to the operation, emphasizing its strategic significance. "The first and second phases of 'True Promise' have already been fulfilled, and the third phase will proceed as planned," he stated.

He referenced Imam Ruhollah Khomeini’s well-known remarks on the liberation of Khorramshahr, underscoring that its recapture was not just a military achievement but a victory for Islamic values.

"Khorramshahr’s liberation was not merely about reclaiming land; it was about defending the principles of Islam," Fazli said.

Pointing to the broader regional context, Fazli highlighted the ongoing role of the resistance front, stretching from Yemen to Gaza, in upholding these values.

"The perseverance of these fighters is a testament to the same ideology that guided us during the Sacred Defense," he noted.

"Just as the first and second phases have been successfully completed, the third phase will be carried out at the designated time," he reiterated.

Iran has warned that its military operations against Israel were only preliminary measures, with senior commanders suggesting more significant actions could follow.

The IRG Commander Major General Hossein Salami stated on Wednesday that the True Promise I and II operations were intended as warnings, emphasizing Iran’s growing military capabilities.

In December 2024, IRG Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi vowed that a third operation would be launched in response to the “Israeli” entity’s October 26 airstrike, which caused the martyrdom of four Iranian servicemen.

Iran had previously fired 200 ballistic missiles at “Israeli” military and intelligence sites on October 1, following the assassinations of senior Iranian and allied figures.

In the early hours of October 26, the Zionist “Israeli” entity attacked a number of military sites in Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of four servicemen and a civilian.