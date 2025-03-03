Trump Criticizes Zelensky, Claims He’s Not Ready for Peace

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky of being unwilling to pursue peace, suggesting that Kiev views Washington’s involvement as a strategic advantage in negotiations.

The remarks came after a tense and highly publicized meeting at the White House, where the two leaders were expected to finalize an agreement granting the US access to Ukraine’s natural resources.

However, the encounter took an unexpected turn when Zelensky engaged in a heated exchange with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance in front of the media.

Tensions escalated when Vance confronted Zelensky over his visit to Pennsylvania in October, accusing him of campaigning for the Democrats. Vance urged the Ukrainian leader to “express gratitude to the US and the president who is trying to save your country.”

Zelensky attempted to respond, but Trump quickly interjected: “Your country is in big trouble. You are not winning. You have a damn good chance of coming out okay because of us.” As Zelensky insisted that Ukraine was “alone but strong and grateful,” Trump dismissed the claim, pointing out that the US had provided $350 billion in aid and military support.

Without American assistance, Trump argued, the war would have ended in two weeks. The exchange left the Ukrainian ambassador visibly distressed, while Zelensky struggled to make his case.

Following the meeting, Trump took to Truth Social to reflect on the encounter. He described it as “very meaningful” and suggested that Zelensky’s reluctance to accept a peace settlement stemmed from his reliance on US backing.

“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion,” Trump remarked, adding that Zelensky had “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.”

Concluding his statement, Trump signaled that he would be open to further discussions but only under different circumstances: “He can come back when he is ready for peace.”