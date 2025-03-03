IRG Navy Asserts Self-Sufficiency, Vows Decisive Response to Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy's commander, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, underscored that the Navy has achieved a level of power that enables it to deliver a decisive and forceful response to any threat.

“The IRG Navy is no longer reliant on foreign powers and is advancing toward self-sufficiency,” Tangsiri affirmed.

The commander pointed out that "in the past, we had to cooperate with foreigners to confront the enemy, but today, we provide all our defense needs relying on domestic power."

"Relying on the knowledge-based capacities and the power of domestic experts, the IRG Navy has reached a stage of power today that will give a decisive and resounding response to any threat," he underlined.

Addressing territorial sovereignty, he said that Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, Abu Musa, and other Iranian islands in the Gulf have always belonged to Iran and will remain Iranian for as long as the country exists.

Meanwhile, new domestically developed drone carrier "Shahid Bagheri" officially joined the IRG's naval fleet in the Gulf.

The 180-meter-long carrier can be a mobile platform for drone and helicopter operations, it can house multiple squadrons of unmanned aircraft.

According to reports, it can also launch and retrieve light combat vessels and various types of drones, in addition to carrying combat and support helicopters.

Tangsiri explained that it took two years to convert a commercial ship into a fully operational drone carrier. With a range of 22,000 nautical miles, the vessel can operate in distant waters for a year without refueling.

In parallel, he emphasized that the addition of the Shahid Bagheri to the IRG Navy's fleet is a significant step in enhancing Iran's defense and deterrence capabilities in distant waters, ensuring the security of national interests.