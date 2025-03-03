US Military Health Chief Forced to Retire Amid Pentagon Leadership Shake-Up

By Staff, Agencies

US Army Lieutenant General Telita Crosland, one of the highest-ranking Black female officers in the Army and head of the military’s health agency, was compelled to retire on Friday after 32 years of service, according to sources who spoke to Reuters.

While her retirement was publicly announced, this is the first report revealing that she was forced to step down.

Stephen Ferrara, the acting assistant military secretary for health affairs, acknowledged Crosland’s retirement, praising her dedication to the military health system and Army medicine. However, a current and a former official, speaking anonymously, claimed she was given no explanation for her departure.

The Pentagon declined to comment, referring inquiries to the military health agency, which has not yet responded.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has been actively rolling back diversity, equity and inclusion [DEI] initiatives at the Pentagon, calling such programs divisive. Earlier this month, he dismissed the phrase “diversity is our strength” as “the single dumbest phrase in military history.”

He has also ended identity month commemorations, including Black History Month and Women’s History Month. While DEI advocates argue these programs address historical inequalities, conservative critics claim they are politically motivated.

Despite her groundbreaking career, Crosland had previously downplayed the role of race and gender in her leadership. In a past interview, she acknowledged the challenges of being a Black woman in the military but emphasized a broader approach to leadership, stating, “I don’t actually frame anything I do in terms of my race or my gender.”

The Pentagon’s leadership overhaul comes amid broader geopolitical shifts, including continued US military aid to "Israel" in its war on Gaza.

Hegseth, a vocal critic of DEI policies, has also been a strong advocate for expanding US military support for "Israel," aligning with the Biden administration’s ongoing commitments to the entity.