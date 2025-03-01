’Israel’ Seeks Greater Control Over Gaza, Raising Concerns Over Withdrawal Plans

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" military has introduced a plan to the UN and aid organizations that would grant it even tighter control over Gaza than before the war, raising doubts about the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s willingness to withdraw forces.

During meetings with UN officials on Wednesday and other humanitarian agencies on Thursday, COGAT, the "Israeli" army unit responsible for aid distribution in the occupied territories, outlined a logistics framework where supplies would be strictly controlled and distributed only to vetted Palestinian recipients through designated hubs.

This plan is a modified version of the previously abandoned “humanitarian bubbles” initiative, which attempted to manage aid distribution in highly restricted areas but was scrapped after failing in northern Gaza. COGAT’s revival of this scheme coincides with ongoing negotiations over the second phase of the January ceasefire, which is supposed to include a full "Israeli" military withdrawal from Gaza. Instead, the proposed plan seeks to reinforce "Israel’s" grip on the territory.

According to aid officials briefed on the plan, these so-called humanitarian hubs could be guarded by private security contractors but would remain under full "Israeli" military control. The only approved entry point for aid would be the Kerem Shalom crossing, controlled by "Israel," while the Rafah crossing with Egypt would be permanently closed.

Furthermore, only NGOs registered in "Israel" would be permitted to operate in Gaza, and all humanitarian staff—including UN workers—would be subjected to "Israeli" vetting. This restriction would make it nearly impossible for the UN Relief and Works Agency [UNRWA] to function, as "Israel" has already banned it from operating in Gaza.

COGAT officials reportedly presented the plan as a finalized decision, claiming it had full US backing, making it difficult for the UN to oppose. The framework envisions a Gaza where essential supplies are provided only to "approved" Palestinians at limited distribution points, all under strict "Israeli" oversight. Notably, the plan makes no reference to former US President Donald Trump’s proposal for the US to assume control of Gaza and forcibly displace its Palestinian population.

COGAT has not responded to requests for comment. The timing of its proposal coincides with an alternative Arab plan for Gaza’s reconstruction. During a meeting in Riyadh on February 21, Egypt, Jordan and Gulf states endorsed a $53 billion Egyptian-led reconstruction strategy spanning three to five years. This proposal, which includes temporary shelters for displaced Palestinians, is set to be discussed at an Arab League emergency summit in Cairo.

“The COGAT plan is meant to be a spoiler, an alternative to the Arab plan,” an aid worker in Jerusalem commented.

Previous "Israeli" attempts to implement a similar “humanitarian bubble” system in northern Gaza in January 2024 failed, as many Palestinians refused to collaborate, and Hamas targeted individuals involved in the initiative.

Palestinian NGOs have condemned the proposal, warning that it would extend the existing restrictions imposed by "Israel." While the ceasefire agreement restored pre-war humanitarian aid levels—around 400 to 600 trucks per day—aid groups report that "Israeli" authorities continue to block vital supplies, including tents, despite children dying from exposure.

This week, UNRWA reported that six infants died from the cold in Gaza on Monday and Tuesday. The "Israeli" military has also prevented water tankers, notebooks, and crayons from entering the strip, citing so-called "dual-use" security concerns.

“They want to control every aspect of Palestinians' lives,” said Amjad Shawa, director of the Palestinian NGOs Network.